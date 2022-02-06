A man is in custody after stabbing and wounding a convenience store employee on Sunday; a customer intervened and held the suspect until an officer arrived, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said.
At about 5:30 p.m., a man behaving erratically in a B-Quik convenience store on Greenwell Springs Road walked behind the counter, pulled out a knife and began to cut and stab the store clerk, said Casey Rayborn Hicks, Sheriff's Office spokesperson.
A store customer stopped the attack and held the suspect down so that the clerk could get away. Responding deputies arrested the suspect, who has not yet been identified.
The injuries to the clerk were non-life-threatening, Hicks said.
This is a developing story.