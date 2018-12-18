Justin Jermaine Carter

Justin Jermaine Carter

 Photo provided by Baton Rouge Police Department

A Baton Rouge man suspected of raping a woman after the two had drinks together turned himself in and was arrested Tuesday.

The arrest came about 24 hours after Baton Rouge police announced they had issued a warrant for Justin Jermaine Carter, 28.

Carter was booked into Parish Prison on one count of third-degree rape, police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. said in a news release Tuesday evening. 

Carter is accused of raping a woman on or around Sept. 25. Investigators later obtained a DNA match that connected Carter to the assault, police said. He was then identified from a photo lineup.

Compiled from staff reports. To contact a crime reporter at The Advocate, email policereporters@theadvocate.com or call (225) 388-0369.

View comments