Three people were killed in a homicide Saturday morning in Livingston Parish, according to a press release from Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.

The incident occurred around 9 a.m. Saturday on Courtney Road, police say.

Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard says that LPSO deputies and detectives are processing evidence on the scene and that the investigation is ongoing.

More details to come.