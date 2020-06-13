Baton Rouge Police are investigating a possible homicide on Spanish Town Road near 10th Street.

Police were called to the scene in the 1000 block of Spanish Town Road shortly after 5 p.m. on Saturday.

"Preliminary information is that we are investigating a possible homicide," BRPD spokesperson Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. said. No information on a victim or cause of death were provided.

Members of the Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office and Baton Rouge Fire Department aided BRPD homicide investigators at the scene.

More to come.

