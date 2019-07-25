Authorities arrested at least five people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Wednesday and noon Thursday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Frances Couvillion, 28, 4266 Hyacinth Ave., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation of a vehicle, and no insurance.
- Broderick Green, 24, 2381 Carolina St., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation of a vehicle, improper lane usage and no driver's license.
- Bram Metz, 24, 10860 Cal Road, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, improper lane usage, failure to signal, failure to stop at a stop sign/yield sign, and no driver's license.
- Edward Ott, 22, 9485 Rainford Road, Baton Rouge, 22, first-offense DWI, speeding and equipment violation.
- Karen Zimmerle, 66, 13606 Ouachita Ave., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, suspended or revoked driver's license, no registration, and expired motor vehicle inspection sticker.