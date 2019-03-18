A Baton Rouge Fire Department district chief suffered a heart attack at the scene of a fatal fire in Pollard Estates late Sunday, but he was resuscitated and is in stable condition at a hospital Monday, said BRFD spokesman Curt Monte.

Firefighters and EMS personnel at the scene of the house fire on Hibiscus Drive responded to the district chief, Monte said.

One person dead, firefighter hurt in Pollard Estates house fire, Baton Rouge officials say One person was killed and a firefighter was hospitalized after a house fire Sunday night on Hibiscus Drive in the Pollard Estates area, Baton …

Freighters were there fighting a blaze that killed a resident of the home. Another resident was taken to the hospital for injures that appear to be non-life threatening, Monte said.

Investigators are working to understand what caused the fire, which was reported about 8:27 p.m. Sunday