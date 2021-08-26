A Baton Rouge music artist was paying his business partner for recording studio time when another man ambushed him in a shooting earlier this month, leaving him with serious injuries.
The suspected shooter, Derick London, was arrested this week on one count each of attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of weapons.
London, 26, is accused of attacking the victim during the Aug. 15 transaction on Plank Road, according to his arrest report. The victim was shot in the legs, stomach and chest, police said.
Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department investigated the shooting and learned that the two men had been feuding over money but had previously recorded music together.
London was booked into jail Wednesday and released the same day on $60,000 bond.