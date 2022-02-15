A Baton Rouge woman was arrested for trying to steal more than $60,000 in checks intended for Kenilworth Charter School, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said.
According to an affidavit, On Jan. 13, an EBRSO detective got a call from an attorney representing the Kenilworth Charter School, who said two business checks had been altered and fraudulently presented to Regions Bank.
On the first check, which was written for $57,182.39, the recipient was changed from "First Student, Inc." in Chicago, Illinois to "Blessed Tax Service" in Baton Rouge.
The second check, which the attorney claimed was completely fraudulent, was written for $15,264 and had been been made payable to "Joe's Grill," also in Baton Rouge.
The attorney told the detective that, after looking at copies of the two forged checks, he saw that they had all been endorsed by a Lekiedra Coleman. A search of the Secretary of State's website listed her as the owner of Joe's Grill.
After speaking with the school's superintendent, the detective confirmed that the checks had been dropped inside a blue mailbox at the Perkins Road Post Office on Dec. 20, the affidavit says. A fraud investigator at Regions Bank later confirmed that the checks had been physically deposited at two different Regions Bank locations by a person now identified through security footage as Coleman.
The check for $15,264 initially cleared and the funds were deposited in Coleman's account, the documents say. However, the check for $57,182.39 was returned before any money could be transferred.
Coleman's identity was confirmed by security footage at both bank locations, which showed a dark-colored Jaguar sedan driven by Coleman, police said. The car was shown on Coleman's social media accounts and was registered to her through the Louisiana Department of Motor Vehicles.
A search of her criminal records shows that Coleman was previously arrested for charges that included issuing worthless checks and bank fraud.
She now faces one count each of illegal possession of stolen things, bank fraud, theft and monetary instrument abuse.
According to a WBRZ report from July 2021, Coleman opened Joe's Grill in honor of her son, Joe, who was shot to death in March of last year at age 17.