Two men accused of stealing a feral hog trapper's game camera in Kisatchie National Forest were arrested last week after the still-transmitting camera sent images back to the trapper that allowed authorities to identify them.
A U.S. Department of Agriculture feral hog trapper contacted Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents and told them his federally owned game camera, external battery pack and camera mount were stolen from a trap site.
The camera, which was cellular, was still transmitting images to the trapper, allowing agents to identify and arrest Ernie Jenkins, 53. After agents found the items at Jenkins’ home, Jenkins told authorities he had bought the camera and equipment from Kurt Wiggins, 55.
Jenkins and Wiggins, both of Woodworth, were arrested Sept. 18 and booked into Rapides Parish Detention Center. Jenkins was booked on illegal possession of stolen things and Wiggins was booked on theft of property.