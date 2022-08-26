A delivery driver tried to kidnap someone on LSU's campus on Thursday, university police said — the second kidnapping-related incident reported at the school this week.
The victim ordered food from a delivery service during the day Thursday, police said, and had an "encounter" with the alleged assailant near Acadian Hall. Police are investigating the incident as an attempted kidnapping and simple assault.
It was the second incident where alleged assailants kidnapped or tried to kidnap people on LSU's campus, during a week when undergraduate students are returning to campus and resuming classes.
Campus police had earlier reported an unrelated kidnapping in the area of Aster Street near Cypress Hall on Tuesday night. The victim in that case was reported safe and was working with investigators, police said at the time. A campus-wide email from administrators regarding Thursday's attempted kidnapping said investigators were nearing conclusion on the earlier incident.
"We understand that it is unsettling to hear of incidents of crime happening on or near campus," administrators wrote. "Unfortunately, information about such incidents reported through traditional and social media outlets is not always the full story, as active investigations limit the depth of detail available to the public."
Campus police said this week that they are also investigating reports of an attempted armed robbery and attempted murder on campus that left one student with non-critical injuries.