Looking west towards Highland Road on S. Campus Drive from E. Campus Drive, Saturday, August 20, 2022. LSU Police are investigating a shooting that occurred during a reported attempted armed robbery overnight between Friday, August 19 and Saturday, August 20, 2022 on S. Campus Drive between Highland Road and E. Campus Drive on the campus of LSU in Baton Rouge, La. The stretch of roadway is lined with student dormitories.