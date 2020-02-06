A grand jury Thursday declined to indict former Baton Rouge police officer Yuseff Hamadeh, who resigned from the department last year after he was accused of lying about an August 2018 traffic stop in which he shot at a fleeing motorist.
The suspect in that case, Raheem Howard, has denied being armed or brandishing a weapon while running from his vehicle, despite Hamadeh's initial claims that Howard shot first. Investigators ultimately concluded Hamadeh alone had fired a weapon; police never recovered an additional firearm or shell casings from the scene. The shooting followed another under similar circumstances in June 2017, when Hamadeh also fired his service weapon at a fleeing suspect. That time, he killed Jordan Frazier.
The grand jury, which has met multiple times over the past few weeks, considered charges connected to both incidents and declined to indict Hamadeh on any of the following: second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons, manslaughter and attempted second-degree murder. Court records show the jurors were unable to reach a consensus on a negligent homicide charge in Frazier's death. It pretermitted the charge, meaning a future grand jury could reconsider a negligent homicide count if additional evidence is found.
It appears from the court record that prosecutors didn't ask the grand jury to consider other charges such as malfeasance in office, obstruction of justice or perjury. Attorneys for Howard said they believe Hamadeh's alleged efforts to cover up the shooting should have been another focus of the inquiry.
"The problem is this doesn't tell the whole story," said Baton Rouge attorney Ron Haley, who represents Howard in an ongoing civil case. "What he did to hide his wrongdoings is the other part of this — the part that apparently wasn't brought to the grand jury's attention."
Haley said he believes Hamadeh's position as a law enforcement officer allowed him to avoid being held accountable for his actions.
"We've seen these cases nationwide where police misconduct goes unpunished more times than not, and the only justice the families can get is in the civil court system," he said. "The city of Baton Rouge has struck out again."
Howard was jailed for about three weeks after the August 2018 traffic stop, accused of attempted murder of a police officer — an allegation that prosecutors later dropped. He filed a lawsuit last year in federal court alleging the Baton Rouge Police Department violated his constitutional rights by recklessly endangering his life, then detaining him on false information.
"We can debate the gray areas of this case, but my client was facing 50 years in prison because Officer Hamadeh lied about their interaction. He sent the city into hysteria searching for somebody accused of shooting at a cop, and all he got for it was a paid vacation," Haley said. "There's no gray area in that injustice. Those facts are not up for debate."
Hamadeh was placed on paid administrative leave and later fired from the police department in October 2018 after internal investigators found evidence that did not support his account of the shooting involving Howard. Hamadeh had blamed Howard for initiating gunfire, but investigators concluded the officer was the only one who pulled a trigger. No one was injured in the shooting.
Hamadeh later appealed his termination and won on a technicality when the local civil service board found that the department's internal investigators violated Hamadeh's officer rights when he wasn't allowed counsel during a polygraph examination. The board oversees discipline decisions for Baton Rouge police officers and firefighters.
Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul later struck a deal with Hamadeh that allowed the officer to voluntarily resign from the department, instead of being fired, and receive back pay. Paul said then that the agreement was the surest way to avoid prolonged litigation and ensure Hamadeh would never return to the city's police force.
Hamadeh's untruthful statements about the incident landed him on a list of 30 local law enforcement officers with compromising pasts that could affect their credibility during a trial, prompting prosecutors to review those cases and drop charges in some of them. Moore has said that adding Hamadeh to that list had an outsized impact because he had been assigned to the city's highly active Street Crimes Unit and had been involved in a large number of arrests resulting primarily in gun and drug charges.
In the 2017 fatal shooting, Baton Rouge police said Frazier had pointed a gun at Hamadeh after a traffic stop, prompting the officer to shoot and kill the suspect. There was no video or audio footage from that incident.
Most of the charges the grand jury considered in recent weeks were in connection with Frazier's death: negligent homicide, second-degree murder and manslaughter. They considered attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of weapons in connection with the 2018 shooting.