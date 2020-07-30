The Baton Rouge woman arrested earlier this month after allegedly threatening a driver traveling on her water-filled street, in the process striking the vehicle with a baseball bat and then aiming a gun at the driver, no longer works for the East Baton Rouge Parish system.

Taylor Gast, spokeswoman for the school system, confirmed Thursday the employee’s departure from the school system, but wouldn’t say whether she resigned or was terminated. Gast referred questions to an attorney with the system.

Bridgette Digerolamo, 38, a physical education teacher at Broadmoor Elementary School in Baton Rouge, is facing a charge of aggravated assault with a firearm, a felony. She is free on $2,500 bond.

+3 Baton Rouge woman filmed threatening a driver is an elementary school PE teacher The Baton Rouge woman arrested Monday after allegedly threatening a driver traveling on her water-filled street, in the process striking the v…

The day after Digerlamo’s arrest on July 6, the school system announced it was investigating the matter internally, but has not said anything about that investigation. Digerolamo was on summer break at the time.

The incident occurred around 11 a.m. in front of the Digerolamo's home in the 6200 block of Chattanooga Drive in Baton Rouge. The driver and passengers, who videoed the encounter, left the area and called 911.

The driver and her passengers told an East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff's deputy that, as they drove down the street, which had water on it from the morning's rain, Digerolamo came out of her house with a bat, yelling at them to turn around because they'd make her house flood, the arrest records show.

+2 Watch: Baton Rouge woman threatens car passengers with gun for driving down flooded street A Baton Rouge woman was arrested Monday after threatening a driver traveling on her water-filled street, first striking the vehicle with a bas…

Digerolamo then used the bat to strike the side and tailgate of the vehicle, the records say.

When the victims got out of the vehicle to check for damage, Digerolamo went back into her house and came out with a handgun, pointing it at them, according to the arrest records.

District Attorney Hillar Moore said the case file recently reached his office and he said he's heard from Digerolamo's attorney, but has made no decisions yet on how to proceed.

"Plan is to meet with victim and witnesses and then meet with lawyer for defendant to obtain info from anyone and everyone involved," Moore said.