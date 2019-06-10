A 13-year-old Baton Rouge boy arrested in the November killing of his first-grade neighbor pleaded guilty Monday morning to negligent homicide.

The boy explained to East Baton Rouge Parish Juvenile Court Judge Pamela Taylor Johnson that the fatal shooting of 6-year-old Jahiem Holliday was unintentional, a tragic mistake made while pretending to film a rap music video.

The boy testified that a group children in the Northdale neighborhood, including himself and Jahiem's brothers, had talked about using a gun for a robbery scene in the music video. He said he went inside his home to retrieve a gun, which they used to portray the robbery scene. But at some point while he was holding the gun, it went off, killing Jahiem.

Prosecutors accepted the plea deal after meeting with the boy's attorney and reviewing all the evidence, said East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore III. He said the version of events from the boy seemed "factually in line with what actually happened."

However, prosecutors had previously charged the 13-year-old with second-degree murder and illegal possession of a firearm by a juvenile, despite Johnson only finding probable cause for negligent homicide. The firearm charge was dropped Monday, as the murder charge dropped to negligent homicide.

East Baton Rouge Assistant District Attorney Courtney Myers told the judge Monday that investigators believe the 13-year-old had pointed the gun at Jahiem, fatally striking the first-grader once in the head. She also said they believe the gun had belonged to the boy's uncle.

"Because of the age and because of the unintentional actions, hopefully the criminal justice system can come in and give more services, because you've got to imagine how disruptive this has been for the entire family and everyone involved," Moore said Monday afternoon. While the judge has full discretion of child's punishment, which is a maximum of five years in custody, Moore said this is a case that does not need to be "heavy handed."

Johnson will determine his adjudication — the child-equivalent to a sentence — on July 10.

Family members of Jahiem filled the waiting area outside the courtroom Monday, most in white t-shirts adorned with photos of Jahiem and the words: 'Justice for Jahiem.' They declined to speak with a reporter after hearing about the plea agreement.

Family members had previously said they did not believe the shooting was an accident.

The boy charged in the crime, who has been out on bail, wore a white button-down and black tie Monday during the hearing. He sat in between his court-appointed attorney, Jack Harrison, and his grandmother. Harrison declined to comment on the case after the plea agreement.

The Advocate does not typically identify juveniles accused of crimes.

Jahiem was shot to death Nov. 2 in the backyard of a home in the 1700 block of Madison Avenue, north of Memorial Stadium. Both Jahiem and the boy charged in the shooting lived on that street.

