A homeless Baton Rouge man was arrested Thursday after he managed to wrest a stun gun away from officers, according to booking documents.
The man, who told officers he was high on crystal meth, had "extra-human strength" and allegedly "defecated" on them during a struggle, then stole their radios, which prevented them from calling for assistance.
Michael Marion Stevens, 38, was eventually taken into custody and booked on counts of resisting an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia and disarming a peace officer. He was held on $11,500 bond.
The incident began about 7:40 a.m. as officers arrived to investigate a "suspicious incident" in the area of 460 Community College Drive, where homeless people were sleeping. Stevens and another man could be seen leaving the area, where officers found clothes, electronics, passports and a pipe, according to booking documents.
Stevens allegedly began running as officers attempted to communicate with him. He was stopped at 5131 Government Street, but resisted attempts by the officers to take him into custody, according to booking documents. Stevens was hit with a stun gun three times, but continued to resist by "kicking his legs ... elbowing officers, and moving about in a manner that can only be described as 'extra-human strength' during the struggle."
After the struggle, officers said Stevens admitted to smoking crystal meth two hours prior, but gave several different names before he was eventually identified by his fingerprints. Once Stevens was identified, he was found to have outstanding warrants for multiple drug counts, as well as traffic charges and theft, police said.
Ashley Mangrum, also homeless, was arrested and booked on counts of interfering with a law enforcement investigation and possession of drug paraphernalia. Mangrum, 27, was held of $1500 bond.