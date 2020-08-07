Police have identified a teenager killed during an alleged armed robbery Thursday night in Baton Rouge.
The shooting was reported just after 6 p.m. on La Annie Drive, a residential street just north of Florida Boulevard and east of North Sherwood Forest Drive.
Sgt. L'jean McKneely, spokesperson for the Baton Rouge Police Department, says 19-year-old Alonge McClain, of Prairieville, was shot multiple times and died at the scene.
"There was a second individual who fled the scene with gunshot injuries," McKneely said in a press release. "This individual was located in the 700 block of Harvey Drive and was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries."
An investigation remains ongoing.
It was the second shooting reported Thursday evening in the capital region. Another shooting occurred around 5 p.m. on Harry Drive. The victim in that incident received what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries, McKneely said.
Anyone with information on either incident is asked to contact BRPD at (225) 389-4869 or call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.