Police have identified a teenager killed during an alleged armed robbery Thursday night in Baton Rouge.

The shooting was reported just after 6 p.m. on La Annie Drive, a residential street just north of Florida Boulevard and east of North Sherwood Forest Drive.

Sgt. L'jean McKneely, spokesperson for the Baton Rouge Police Department, says 19-year-old Alonge McClain, of Prairieville, was shot multiple times and died at the scene.

One dead and two injured after violent evening in Baton Rouge; homicide rate still surging One person died and two more were injured in shootings Thursday evening, marking Baton Rouge's third homicide this week amid a continued spike…

"There was a second individual who fled the scene with gunshot injuries," McKneely said in a press release. "This individual was located in the 700 block of Harvey Drive and was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries."

An investigation remains ongoing.

It was the second shooting reported Thursday evening in the capital region. Another shooting occurred around 5 p.m. on Harry Drive. The victim in that incident received what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries, McKneely said.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to contact BRPD at (225) 389-4869 or call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.