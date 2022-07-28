JayDaYoungan, a prominent rapper from Bogalusa, was shot and killed Wednesday, police said, causing a nationwide outpouring on social media from other rappers and his many fans.
Bogalusa Police said they were investigating the shooting and did not yet have a motive. But, over the past year, other law enforcement agencies across multiple parishes had accused the rapper of involvement in a violent, rap-related feud that led to led to multiple deaths and arrests.
Bogalusa Police said they responded to a call about a shooting around 5:50 p.m. Wednesday on the 600 block of Superior Avenue. Two were injured — one had already been brought to Our Lady of Angels emergency room, while the other was still on the scene when officers arrived. That victim was taken by ambulance to the same hospital.
Javorious Scott, who performed as JayDaYoungan, died of his injuries in the hospital. The other victim, a close family member named Kenyatta Scott Sr., was in stable condition, according to police.
The shooting that killed Scott was the first of three that night in Bogalusa, all of which police believe were related.
While working the crime scene and "a chaotic scene at the hospital," officers got a report of a second shooting in the 800 block of Marshall Richardson Road, the Bogalusa Police Department said in a statement. A vehicle had been shot; its occupants were not injured.
Bogalusa Police then responded to a third shooting, Chief Kendall Bullen said. No one was injured; Bullen said police caught potential suspects after a chase and brought them in for questioning.
Bogalusa's mayor, Wendy O’Quin Perrette, posted a Facebook video addressing the shooting.
"We pray for the victims and their families, and pray for peace within our city,” she said.
"Everybody say a prayer"
Scott began making music in 2017, when he released his first mixtape “Ruffwayy” at the age of 18.
He amassed over 2.5 million Instagram followers and 1.3 million YouTube subscribers. His most popular singles included “Elimination,” “Opps” and his most popular song “23 Island,” which has a music video with over 173 million views.
Several prominent rappers who collaborated with him in the past commented on his death, including Jackboy and Boosie — a fellow Louisiana native.
“Say a prayer for him right quick,” Boosie told viewers after learning of JayDaYoungan’s death while on an Instagram Live video. “Everybody say a prayer.”
Boosie later posted a video of JayDaYoungan trying Boosie’s new cologne on his instagram with the hashtag “#LouisianaLegend.”
A rural rap feud
On June 21, 2020, Tykeith Harold Jr. was fatally shot during a Father's Day gathering in St. Helena Parish. Police say Scott shot a music video with Jaylohn Mitchell, who was a suspect in the killing, 15 days layer.
Then, on Sept. 16, gunfire erupted at a birthday celebration in Roseland, in rural Tangipahoa Parish. One person was killed, multiple others were injured, and over 500 attendees fled the scene, police said. Dozens of bullets were fired.
Police said Mitchell was one of the shooters. He was eventually arrested, and Scott was arrested on counts of accessory to second-degree murder and obstruction of justice.
Police has said the shootings involved gangs that sparred with each other in music videos posted on social media.
Months after the shooting arrest, Scott was arrested three other times for reckless driving, federal weapons charges and drug charges.
Before that, Scott had also faced charges in Texas for assaulting a pregnant woman, possessing oxycodone and obtaining a gun illegally transported across state lines. He was jailed in April 2021 in Georgia for possessing marijuana and narcotics, along with tampering with evidence.