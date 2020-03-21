Three shootings in Baton Rouge between Friday and Saturday night left two people dead and two people injured, police said.
The first victim, identified as 17-year-old Christian Dunbar, was killed in a shooting in the 7900 block of Bles Avenue Friday around 6:30 p.m., according to BRPD spokesperson Sgt. Don Coppola Jr.
Dunbar was found in the backyard of his home at Perkins Cove apartment complex.
Friday evening, residents of the Perkins Cove apartment complex emerged from their homes and gathered in clumps to watch numerous police units — and eventually the coroner's van — arrive.
Officers canvassed the area, flagging down people standing in parking lots and asking them questions. A perimeter was set up in a grassy area facing Perkins Road and extended past the front apartment complex buildings.
Several teens standing near the police tape identified themselves as friends of Dunbar, but declined to give their names. They said he was "like a brother" to them.
"I've known him since I was in the 4th grade," one said. "Same school, same buses, same neighborhood."
Another said he heard "eight or nine gunshots" from inside his apartment. Dunbar had been heeding directives from state and local government to stay inside during the coronavirus pandemic, they said.
The second shooting of the night took place mere hours later at 9 p.m. in the 6100 block of Vicotry Drive, Coppola said.
Travis Parker, 37, of Tunica, was shot and killed, while a 62-year-old woman was injured after an unknown person shot into their home. The woman is expected to survive, Coppola said.
Then, early Saturday afternoon, another person was injured in a shooting in the 9400 block of Southern Avenue. The person's injuries were serious but not life-threatening, Coppola said.
Suspects and motives for all three incidents have not been identified.
Unofficial numbers maintained by The Advocate show there have been 23 homicides in 2020. Just last week, the city saw four homicides in 48 hours — a spike that officials said was concerning, though they cautioned against drawing conclusions from the increase.