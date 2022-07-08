Louisiana's governor gave final approval to a bill beefing up speed limit enforcement along the Atchafalaya Basin bridge in mid-June, and about week later a trooper snagged a high-profile driver: the head of the State Police, a television station reported.
According to a report from WAFB, Col. Lamar Davis was heading to a meeting in Lake Charles when a trooper pulled him over June 28 near Ramah. The trooper can be heard on a video recording saying "Well, I'll be," just before the recording ends.
Dash cam video, which has no audio, showed the trooper and Davis talking during the brief traffic stop.
State Police spokesman Capt. Nick Manale said the trooper "utilized his discretion and did not issue a citation" to Davis. It wasn't known how fast Davis was driving.
The bridge, which carries 18.2 miles of Interstate 10, has a 60 mph speed limit. The highway has a 70 mph limit immediately east and west of the span.
Gov. John Bel Edwards in June signed a bill that increases fines for speeding along the bridge, effective Aug 1. Legislators approved the changes after data showed a high number of crashes on the span.