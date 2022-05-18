A Baton Rouge police officer was arrested Tuesday, accused of pulling out a gun on utility workers who were digging in his backyard, documents show.
Donald Johnson, 54, has been placed on administrative leave, BRPD spokesman Don Coppola said Wednesday morning. Johnson was assigned to uniform patrol, Coppola said.
Four utility workers told East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's deputies that they were digging holes for fiber optic cables in the backyard of Johnson's home on Old Hermitage Parkway when he stepped outside with a gun. He pointed it at them, told them not to move and said they were not allowed to be there.
Johnson told the workers to fill the holes and leave his property, according to documents.
Two supervisors, wearing clearly-marked company shirts, later arrived at the scene after receiving a call from a worker. Johnson pulled out his gun and pointed it at the supervisors to stop them from walking any further up the driveway, the documents say; he again told the workers to fill the holes and returned back inside his home.
Johnson later told deputies that he was armed, but his gun had never been removed from the holster on his hip, he said.
Johnson was arrested and booked on six counts of aggravated assault with a firearm.