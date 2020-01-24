A child was shot in the hand Friday afternoon at the Super 8 Motel on Rieger Road in Baton Rouge, authorities said.
East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services spokesman Brad Harris said the shooting was reported around 3:30 p.m. The motel on Rieger Road is located near its intersection with Siegen Lane.
The child was around 5 years old, East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks said. She said the shooting occurred in one of the motel rooms, and deputies are continuing to investigate.
No other information was immediately available.