A Zachary man accused of having more than 200 images of child pornography on electronic devices was arrested Thursday, according to Louisiana State Police.
Devan Othmer, 24, was booked into Parish Prison on 200 counts of possession of child pornography, police spokesman Senior Trooper Bryan Lee said in a news release.
The Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit started conducting undercover investigations into online sharing of child porn in May, according to the release. Detectives downloaded files from Othmer during their investigation.
Then they executed a search warrant earlier this month at Othmer's Zachary home and found the 200 images on his electronic devices, Lee said.