Police are investigating a third deadly shooting in just two days after the latest of several recent weekends that have seen increased gun violence across Baton Rouge.
The shooting occurred around 6 p.m. Sunday at an apartment complex in the 1800 block of Boulevard De Province, an area filled with apartment complexes off Old Hammond Highway.
Baton Rouge police spokesperson Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said the victim was a man who didn't have any identification on him when he was found suffering from gunshot wounds. Police are waiting on the coroner's report to identify the victim and make sure his family is notified of his death.
The man died at the hospital after being transported from the scene, McKneely said.
Two other men were fatally shot in separate incidents that happened within 24 hours between Saturday night and Sunday.
Byron Batiste was found dead in his home at the Lodge Apartments in the 5400 block of Prescott Road just before 9 p.m. on Saturday. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died before medical crews and officers arrived, police said.
Another deadly shooting occurred Sunday evening off Scenic Highway. Eric Hall, 49, was found shot to death inside his vehicle around 5:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of Fairchild Street, which is a residential area in Baton Rouge's Scotlandville neighborhood.
Police said there are no known motives or suspects in any of the shootings at this time.
Anyone with information on these crimes is asked to contact authorities at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.