A pedestrian was killed in a crash at Siegen Lane and Perkins Road, state police said.
The crash took place around 8:30 a.m. Monday, according to State Police spokesperson Trooper Taylor Scrantz. He said 37-year-old Christopher Gabilondo, of Baton Rouge, was walking southbound on Siegen Lane when a 2021 Honda Accord was driving in the same direction.
The Accord struck Gabilondo as he was walking in the road, and he suffered serious injuries from the crash, Scrantz said. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.
The driver was properly restrained and uninjured in the crash. Scrantz said toxicology samples were taken from both Gabilondo and the driver for analysis.