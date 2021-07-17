A pickup struck and killed a pedestrian early Saturday in Livingston Parish, Louisiana State Police says.
The collision happened around 3:30 a.m. on La. 1019, just east of La. 447 in Walker, according to LSP.
A 2005 Dodge Ram was traveling westbound on La. 1019 when police say it crashed into 21-year-old Allen Winfree, of Denham Springs, who was walking in the lane.
Winfree was seriously injured and was pronounced dead on the scene, police say.
The driver wore a seatbelt and came away with no injuries.
As part of the investigation, LSP collected toxicology samples from both Winfree and the driver.