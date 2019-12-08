A man is dead following a shooting Saturday morning at Howell Community Park in Baton Rouge, police said Sunday morning.

Ivory Profit, 25, was shot in the midsection at 11:31 a.m. Saturday by an unknown man. He was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, according to police.

The shooter's identity remains unknown, but authorities said robbery appears to be the motive behind the shooting.

Police urge anyone with information relative to this shooting to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.