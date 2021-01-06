A juvenile is the first homicide victim of 2021 in Baton Rouge, after he was shot to death on Cadillac Street late Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Baton Rouge police said they are still investigating the shooting after the young victim, whose exact age was not released, was found dead inside of a pickup truck.

The shooting occurred around 3 p.m. across from BREC’s Cadillac Street Park and just down the road from a school in the Zion City neighborhood.

The truck was found near a group of apartment buildings. Residents of the building said the area is typically quiet and safe and they didn’t recognize the victim or the vehicle.

Police have not yet released victim’s name pending family notification.

