With reports of another deadly shooting Tuesday night on West Brookstown Drive, East Baton Rouge Parish tallied its sixth homicide in a week after recently surpassing a grim milestone: 100 murders since the start of 2021.
Cedric Williams, 44, was shot multiple times at his Brookstown home around 9:30 p.m., then transported to the hospital, where he later died, according to police. Detectives are still searching for a suspect and motive.
After a relatively peaceful month of August — a trend that continued through the first half of September — the violence has increased again over the past couple weeks. The parishwide murder rate remains on pace to break all previous records for the second year running.
The prolonged spike in gun violence is not unique to Baton Rouge; cities across the country experienced similar increases starting shortly after the onset of the pandemic last year.
Experts and local officials have struggled to pinpoint reasons for the spike, though they largely agree that pandemic stress and strained relationships with law enforcement following the death of George Floyd likely both played a role.
East Baton Rouge has surpassed 100 murders during a calendar year just twice before: in 2020 and 2017. Reaching that milestone with over three months left in the year places the parish on track for another record-breaking number of lives lost to violence.
The Advocate tracks intentional and unjustified killings across the parish, using information provided by local law enforcement and adhering to FBI crime reporting standards. That means deaths considered accidental or negligent are not included. The numbers are preliminary and subject to change if law enforcement deems certain cases justified or accidental and vice versa.
Prior to the Tuesday night shooting, a woman was killed by her husband late Friday night at their home on Elgin Street. That man was on house arrest after another relative accused him of raping her at gunpoint. He was ordered held without bail Tuesday after he made threats toward his adult daughter via jail phone calls over the weekend.
Also on Friday night, a man was found with gunshot wounds after he crashed his car near a Siegen Lane apartment complex. Another man was killed on Leonidas Drive near Baker the following day.
On Monday, a double shooting on West Azalea Avenue in Baker left one man dead and another injured.
Those three most recent cases remain unsolved. Officials were not aware of any potential connections between them.