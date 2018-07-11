NAPOLEONVILLE — A nurse has surrendered to the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office amid claims she had forged prescriptions for drugs, Sheriff Leland Falcon said.
Krista Hidalgo, 29, who surrendered Tuesday, had worked at a medical facility in the parish. She was booked into the Assumption Parish jail on 24 counts of forgery, 23 counts of obtaining a controlled dangerous substance by fraud or forgery, and one count of attempting to obtain a controlled dangerous substance by fraud or forgery, Falcon said in a statement.
The arrests followed an investigation by the Sheriff's Office that began in February after detectives received a complaint from the medical facility, Falcon said.
Investigators learned that Hidalgo had forged numerous prescriptions for controlled dangerous substances beginning in late 2016, the sheriff said.
Hidalgo, of 115 Verda St., Pierre Part, was released on bond.