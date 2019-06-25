A Denham Springs man died late Monday in a fiery, single-vehicle crash on La. 68 in Jackson, according to State Police spokesman Trooper Taylor Scrantz.
Jonathan Dubroc, 38, died after he ran off the roadway moments after attempting to pass an 18-wheeler truck in a no passing zone, Scrantz said. Dubroc's 2013 GMC Sierra burst into flames after he struck a tree bordering the roadway, he said.
Scrantz said due to the severity of the fire, it was unknown if Dubroc was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the East Feliciana Parish Coroner’s Office.
Impairment was also unknown, but Scrantz said an autopsy and toxicology report will be completed by the coroner’s office, and the crash remains under investigation.