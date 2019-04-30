An 11-year-old boy was shot in the face inside an apartment off South Sherwood Forest Boulevard Monday evening in an attack that has puzzled detectives and alarmed neighbors.

Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said an unknown man entered the unlocked residence at the Canterbury Apartments at 2001 S. Sherwood Forest Boulevard just after 5 p.m. and fired one gunshot, hitting the boy in the face. The assailant then ran from the apartments.

McKneely said there were a couple other people inside the apartment at the time of the shooting, but no one else was injured. It was not clear who, if anyone, was the intended target in the shooting.

The 11-year-old, who has not been identified, is expected to survive his injuries. McKneely would not disclose details about the boy's medical condition, but said his face was moderately injured.

+3 11-year-old boy shot in the face at Baton Rouge apartment; BRPD investigating An 11-year-old boy was shot after Baton Rouge police say a suspect entered the home through and unlocked door and fired a shot, striking the v…

McKneely said detectives have not identified any possible suspects or a motive in the shooting.

Neighbors at the apartment complex on Tuesday afternoon were on edge after the shooting.

"If they shot a child, what would they do to us?" asked Jacqueline Keys, 65. "It's got me so afraid."

Keys lives close to where the shooting occurred but said she did not hear any gunfire. She learned about the shooting only when she came outside late Monday to multiple police units.

"It's really sad, a child," Keys said. "Your heart goes out to that person, that family."

Keys has lived there for almost three years and while she trusts her neighbors, she worries about who can wander into the complex, especially as the gates at the two entrances have remained open lately. Both gates were open Tuesday allowing inside foot and vehicle traffic, however there was also a BRPD car patrolling the area. Keys said her son came to stay with her after the shooting.

"It's alarming because the person is still at large," said Moieshay Tobias, another neighbor. She said her young children often play outside with other kids.

"It's a family-oriented place over here," she said.