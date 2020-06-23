An 11-year-old boy was killed in a crash Tuesday morning after a box truck slammed into a disabled vehicle in the southbound lane of Airline Highway, State Police said.
The driver of the truck, Treasure Charles, 27, has been arrested.
Officials identified the boy as Wayne Ford of Baton Rouge, saying he was unrestrained in the back seat of a Lexus sedan that was disabled due to engine failure when the crash occurred.
It was reported around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday on U.S. 61 south of La. 964 in East Baton Rouge Parish.
State Police spokesman Trooper First Class Taylor Scrantz said the crash remains under investigation and it's unclear why the truck hit the disabled car. He said the driver and front seat passenger also sustained moderate injuries and were transported to the hospital for treatment.
Impairment is not suspected, but a toxicology sample was taken from Charles, who was booked into the Baton Rouge jail on the following counts: negligent homicide, negligent injuring and careless operation.