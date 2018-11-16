Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul on Friday called a recent spike in deadly shootings troubling, said he has deployed more than 40 administrative officers to the streets to increase their patrol presence following 10 homicides in two weeks.
"In the past seven days, we've seen a 20 percent increase in shots fired in our city," Paul said Friday at a press conference. "And the 10 homicides that have happened ... this month of November has us concerned.”
Detectives have made an arrest in only one of the recent killings.
Paul said his staff reassigned 42 administrative officers to assist with uniform patrol and the department's Street Crimes Unit, specifically in areas that their analysts have found to be "hot spots" for violent crime. However, the agency has not increased their number of homicide detectives.
“Ten bodies in 15 days is unacceptable,” Deputy Chief Robert McGarner said, shaking his head. “Y’all have our undivided attention. … This makes no sense whatsoever.”
McGarner said the heightened and targeted policing will focus on the 3 percent to 6 percent of the population who officers believe are responsible for the majority of the city's violence. But he and Paul also called on the rest of the city to do their part as well.
"Don't give up, don't stop calling," Paul said. "We need family members, loved ones to step forward. If someone has communicated their intent to harm someone, we’re asking you to call us. Give us the opportunity to intervene.”
Paul urged the community to stay involved and invested in building a safer city.
November's homicide spike follows a few months of relative peace across the capital city. In October, there was only one homicide — an anomaly that has only occurred nine times in the past 10 decades, according to BRPD data — and Paul called this past summer one of the safest "in the history of Baton Rouge."
But the last 15 days have seen an unprecedented rise in fatal violence, capped by a quadruple shooting Wednesday in which three people were killed and one was injured outside a convenience store on Gus Young Avenue. Paul said they do not have a motive or suspect in that shooting.
Paul said his investigators do not believe that the recent homicides are connected, but said they do believe a large proportion of them stem from drug-related violence and a few could be retaliatory killings following prior, unrelated incidents. He also said detectives do not believe these killings are group- or gang-related.
Seven of the 10 victims this month were age 30 or higher, older than the typical victim in Baton Rouge. Paul said he was not sure what causing that, but said officers are considering all possibilities and exploring all leads for motive and suspects.
"We've looked at these homicides and we haven't found any commonality," Paul said.
The only killing where police have arrested the perpetrator was in the death of kindergartner Jaheim Holliday. The 6-year-old was shot while playing outside in his neighborhood on Nov. 2 and police say a 13-year-old shot him in the head.
But Paul said he is still expected to end the year with positive strides when it comes to violent crime. This year's homicide count still sits significantly below 2017's record of 106 unjustified and unintentional killings. So far 75 homicides have occurred in East Baton Rouge parish since the start of 2018.
He also said that his department has another operation planned to begin Dec. 1, using data and technology, to direct policing in concert with many of its local partners, including the U.S Attorney's Office and State Police.
“We cannot reach a point in this city where we become desensitized to the violence. That is unacceptable," Paul said. "We have to do better than that Baton Rouge. But we have to stay in this fight, united."