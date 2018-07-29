Two people died after a head-on crash early Sunday morning in West Baton Rouge Parish, according to Louisiana State Police.
Joseph Marshall, 47, and Raphael Pryer, 28, of Maringouin, died in the crash, which occurred shortly after 5 a.m. on La. 76 west of La. 413 in Rosedale, State Police said in a news release.
State Police said Marshall was driving westbound on La. 76 at the same time Pryer was traveling eastbound. For reasons under investigation, Marshall crossed the centerline and struck Pryer's vehicle head-on in the eastbound lane, State Police said.
Pryer was wearing a seat belt but sustained fatal injuries in the crash. Marshall, who was also wearing a seat belt, sustained serious injuries and was transported to an area hospital, where he later died.
State Police suspect Marshall was impaired at the time of the crash. A toxicology sample was taken from both drivers for analysis.