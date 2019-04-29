Hancock County sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a violent convicted felon after he pulled a gun on them Monday afternoon, Sheriff Ricky Adam said during a news conference afterward.

“It’s not an easy thing for my guys to go through but at least we’re not talking about one of them being shot,” Adam said.

Lawrence Bottoms, 29, of Louisiana, died at the scene, Adam said. The shooting happened after a special response team from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office went to serve a warrant on Bottoms out of East Baton Rouge Parish for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Adam said the deputies were prepared for trouble because of Bottoms’ extensive criminal record. A confidential informant had told deputies that Bottoms was at the house in the Bayside Park community.

Deputies spent 15 to 20 minutes calling out for Bottoms at the door of the house on stilts but didn’t get an answer.

The deputies evacuated a house next door, then deployed three rounds of tear gas.

“Mr. Bottoms didn’t come out but a female did,” Adam said. “She was taken into custody. At that point, we thought we would just sit and give the tear gas time to work.”

Bottoms finally jumped out of a second-story window and ran into the woods, Adam said.

Deputies ran after him. A deputy was bitten, but not seriously injured, when a K-9 was turned loose, Adam said.

Bottoms emerged from the woods and pulled a gun, Adam said. That’s when two deputies shot.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting, Adam, said.

He said charges also will be filed against the woman who was in the house, Allison Reniey.

Adam said one charge she will face is harboring a fugitive. But he said drugs also were found at the scene.

Bottoms was convicted in 2017 of the April 2015 stabbing of a teenager with a screwdriver, according to the Livingston Parish Clerk of Court’s Office. The charge he pleaded guilty to in the case was aggravated battery. The teenager died months after the stabbing.

Bottoms was arrested in August 2017 in Waveland and charged with possessing a firearm while a convicted felon.