Officials announced funeral arrangements for a Zachary firefighter who died last week after his vehicle struck a hanging tree limb while driving to work.

The Zachary Fire Department said visitation for firefighter Douglas Glass, 36, is set for 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at Line Creek Baptist Church in Kentwood, as well as his funeral service at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

Glass, an Osyka, Mississippi resident, had worked as a city firefighter for the past two years.

Authorities said he was killed en route to work Friday morning when his vehicle struck a tree limb along La. Highway 38 in St. Helena Parish.

Zachary Fire Chief Danny Kimble described Glass as an "outstanding fellow" who was on his way to report for duty when he died.

"It's a terrible loss for the Zachary Fire Department," he said Friday.

The department said Glass will receive an honorary burial commemorating his service as a firefighter.