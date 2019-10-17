PIERRE PART — A Morgan City man was arrested after admitting to deputies he was driving a car he found with keys in it, at a repair shop, after his own truck broke down.
St. Martin Parish deputies stopped the man, Chad Gros, for a traffic violation early Sunday and learned that the vehicle he was driving had come from a repair shop in Pierre Part in Assumption Parish.
Gros told deputies his truck had broken down near the repair shop and admitted that he looked in several vehicles at the repair shop, until he found one with the keys in it, and then drove it home, a statement from the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office said.
Gros, 45, of 1183 Stephensville Road, Morgan City, was transferred into the custody of Assumption Parish deputies and booked into the Assumption Parish jail in Napoleonville on a count of theft of an automobile.
Bail was set at $5,000.