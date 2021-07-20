Four people have been arrested charges related to a July 13 shooting at a Zachary hair salon that left a patron seriously wounded, officials say.

U.S. marshals on Tuesday caught up to the suspects at a Baton Rouge apartment complex, where they arrested Joshua Mckee, 21, and Trelon Perry, 18, on counts of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property and illegal use of a firearm, Zachary police Chief David McDavid said.

Terrence Pickett, 25, and Mcarthur Perry III, 19, were also arrested in connection with the shooting — not for pulling the trigger, police say, but for being present and involved in the crime.

While at the apartment complex, marshals say they detained Antonio Thomas, of Zachary — an armed suspect who was out on bond for an unrelated murder that took place in 2016 in Zachary.