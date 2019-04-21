One person has been hospitalized after a shooting Easter morning in a neighborhood off Scenic Highway in Baton Rouge, authorities said.
Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. said crews responded to reports of a shooting in the 2400 block of Cable Street around 11:15 a.m. and found a male victim in the 4400 block of Baton Rouge Avenue. Both streets are across Scenic Highway from the Exxon refinery.
Coppola said the victim was transported to the hospital with injuries that did not appear life threatening at the time, but noted it's possible his injuries worsen later on.