GONZALES — Ascension Parish Sheriff Jeff Wiley fired a longtime department employee Friday after the officer was arrested a second time on an accusation of driving while intoxicated.
State Police arrested Sgt. Marc DeArmond just before 11 p.m. Thursday it was reported that he was driving his personal vehicle erratically and caused a two-vehicle crash with minor injuries, Wiley said in a statement.
Trooper Bryan Lee, a State Police spokesman, said the crash happened on Merritt Evans Road, east of La. 44, near Galvez. Troopers determined DeArmond was impaired but the now-former-officer refused a chemical test to find his level of impairment, Lee said. The other driver was injured.
Before his termination Friday, DeArmond, 52, of St. Amant, had been with the Sheriff's Office for 22 years, according to Wiley and jail records.
Sheriff's deputies said Friday DeArmond was currently an officer in Wiley's civil division but he also previously worked as a detective in the Criminal Investigations Division, at least as recently at February 2014.
“There is always a higher bar of expectations with law enforcement officers and DeArmond’s dangerous and unlawful decisions are such that he has violated his oath and can no longer be employed at the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office,” Wiley said.
Online jail records in Ascension show that Gonzales police officers arrested DeArmond in October 2016 on counts of first-offense DWI, careless operation and following a motor vehicle too closely.
DeArmond was not charged by prosecutors in Ascension Parish but he went through District Attorney Ricky Babin's pre-trial diversion program, completed it and the counts were dropped, prosecutors said.
Tyler Cavalier, Babin's spokesman, said most people with a "true" first-offense DWI count are eligible for the diversion program unless a major crash is tied to the DWI count or the person has an extensive criminal record.
Persons diverted to the program must take a driver improvement class, perform community service, pass drug screening, pay fines and fees and are supervised while in the program, similar to probation.
Cavalier said DeArmond successfully completed the program.
DeArmond, who was also booked Friday with driving left of center, was later released on his own recognizance, jail records say. DeArmond is set for arraignment 9 a.m. Jan. 8, Wiley said.