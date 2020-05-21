Two men accused of terrorizing a rural East Feliciana community were arrested in recent weeks after authorities discovered the bodies of two homicide victims — one inside a burned up mobile home and the other in a roadside ditch.
The first victim was found April 24 when firefighters responded to what was later classified an arson in the 8100 block of West Lakeshore Drive in Ethel, said Greg Phares, chief criminal deputy for the East Feliciana Sheriff's Office. He said the trailer was destroyed and the body was burned so badly authorities are awaiting DNA evidence to confirm the person's identity.
The second victim was found five days later in a ditch near the intersection of Gilead Road and Old Liberty Road in Clinton. Phares said that person was suffering from apparent gunshot wounds and was later identified as Teyhones Elliott, 37.
Elliott had been missing since April 24, but the exact time of his death is unclear, Phares said.
He said investigators believe the two homicides are related and have collected physical evidence linking the two crime scenes, but they're continuing to investigate any possible links. Two men have been arrested and accused in both.
Herbert Collins, 39, and Deandre Galmon, 33, both of Clinton, have been booked into the parish jail on the following: two counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated arson, simple arson, armed robbery, two counts of obstruction of justice and two counts of first-degree robbery.
Phares said the attempted murder counts refer to a third victim who was shot and injured at the scene of the April 24 trailer fire. The simple arson stems from the fact that Elliott's truck was found burned not far from the location of his body, Phares said. He declined to provide details on the armed robbery accusations, citing the ongoing investigation.
The State Fire Marshal's Office also announced Wednesday that Galmon had been developed as a suspect in two more arsons, one from January and the other from November 2019. Both the fires involved mobile homes on the same property in the 5400 block of Gilead Road, officials said.
Since Galmon was already being held in jail, he was rebooked this week on two additional counts of simple arson.
Phares thanked the State Fire Marshal's office, Louisiana State Police Crime Lab and the East Feliciana Coroner's Office for supporting sheriff's deputies during the investigation.