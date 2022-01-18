One of two teenagers shot on North 39th Street Monday has died of their injuries, the Baton Rouge Police Department said.

The shooting occurred just before 4 p.m. at 2326 N. 39th St. (map), according to police.

Alonso Jefferson, 17, and a 19-year-old were shot while standing outside the home. Jefferson was taken to a hospital and later died. The 19-year-old is expected to recover.

Information about a motive and potential suspects were not available.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Violent Crimes Division at 225-389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.