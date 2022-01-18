BR.siegencrash.112118_HS_060 (copy)

An East Baton Rouge Sheriff's office unit at a crime scene.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

One of two teenagers shot on North 39th Street Monday has died of their injuries, the Baton Rouge Police Department said. 

The shooting occurred just before 4 p.m. at 2326 N. 39th St. (map), according to police. 

Alonso Jefferson, 17, and a 19-year-old were shot while standing outside the home. Jefferson was taken to a hospital and later died. The 19-year-old is expected to recover.  

Information about a motive and potential suspects were not available. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the Violent Crimes Division at 225-389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867. 

View comments