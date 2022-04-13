Rumors of a school shooting that spread on social media sparked a law enforcement investigation at Ponchatoula High School on Tuesday, but deputies discovered that there was no "viable threat of violence" to the school.
Still, law enforcement officials would be stationed inside and outside the high school Wednesday out of "an abundance of caution," Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office Chief Jimmy Travis said.
The incident was the second recent case where fears of a school shooter spread on social media in Tangipahoa Parish. In November, law enforcement and school officials chided parents for inflaming an already-tense situation by taking to social media as deputies probed reports of an armed man at a high school in Hammond.
The "threat" in that instance turned out to be a man with an umbrella.
Misinformation and rumors spread through the platform's algorithms have become common problems for law enforcement in rural Louisiana with Facebook serving as a gathering place, gossip hub and news source for people there.