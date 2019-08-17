A Baton Rouge man with several active warrants was arrested Friday after he led police on a chase around Pelican Bay Apartments and crashed into a unit as he tried to escape.
A Baton Rouge police officer reported spotting Johnny Blakes' car Tuesday in the 7600 block of Airline Highway around 11:05 p.m. and attempting to pull him over for a traffic stop. The officer recognized the car from recent reports of burglaries at Pull-A-Part auto parts and auto salvage on Greenwell Springs Road.
Blakes, 36, pulled into the parking lot of Pelican Bay Apartments, leading police on a chase through the complex that ended when he crashed the vehicle into an apartment building. He was arrested as he attempted to flee on foot to neighboring Blueberry Street.
Blakes, of 5247 Wilmont Street, was booked on more than ten counts, including simple burglary, resisting an officer, flight from an officer and simple criminal damage to property.