A Baton Rouge police officer faces criminal charges after a Southern University student accused him of soliciting sexual favors and using the threat of arrest to intimidate her after pulling her over on suspicion of drunken driving in June.

Detectives conducted an investigation over the past several weeks and found enough evidence to support an arrest warrant, which was filed into the court record Tuesday afternoon. The warrant accuses Donald Steele Jr. of flirting with the young woman during a traffic stop — leading her to an abandoned warehouse, trying to kiss her and making plans to come by her apartment for sex later that morning.

Steele claimed through his attorney that any contact between himself and the woman was consensual.

After pulling her over near LSU, Steele "told the victim she wasn't getting a ticket because she was cute" and then ordered her to follow him to a more discreet location, saying he would "hold her drinking and driving over her head and put her in handcuffs if she didn't follow him," according to the newly filed warrant.

Detectives noted that Steele never activated either his body camera or dashcam during the entire encounter.

He later told the victim "he could have sex with her better than anyone she's ever been with" and groped her breasts, "grabbed her face and kissed her," the warrant says. He also asked her what type of porn she likes and whether she had ever dated a girl, according to the warrant. At one point, he "began tugging on the waistband of her sweatpants," detectives wrote.

That all allegedly happened while the two were at an abandoned warehouse on Chippewa Street near Hollywood Casino, according to her statements to detectives. The initial traffic stop occurred around 2 a.m. on June 23.

Steele took the victim to the warehouse after two LSU police officers pulled up to the original traffic stop location, where he had been flirting with her and looking through her phone — instead of conducting field sobriety tests, issuing her a ticket or otherwise dealing with the reason he allegedly pulled her over, court records show.

Investigators later interviewed the two LSU officers, who said Steele told them he was "out with his sister and everything was OK" rather than acknowledge what he was actually doing. The officers noted Steele had his police lights deactivated at the time.

The victim also said Steele had "flashed his bar lights at her" when signaling her to pull over, according to the warrant. Detectives later determined Steele had activated his lights in a way that avoided his dashcam automatically switching on.

"It appears Officer Steele intentionally manipulated his equipment that was designed to record his interactions with the general public. That behavior cannot be tolerated," said Ron Haley, an attorney representing the victim. "This further sows distrust between the public and the police department."

However, Haley commended the department for conducting a thorough investigation and bringing criminal charges against one of their own.

During the investigation, detectives realized Steele "was not working the LSU area that night and had no official business patrolling that area," the warrant says. It remains unclear why his presence near LSU went unnoticed by supervisors at the time.

Once at the Chippewa Street warehouse, Steele told the victim about his sexual prowess and looked through her phone, according to the warrant. Investigators obtained surveillance footage from the location showing them together.

The victim eventually told Steele she needed to go to work, but he asked if she wanted to get in the backseat with him instead, the warrant says. Then she tried to start her car but found the battery dead. He helped her get it running again, and then she left.

Steele started texting her almost immediately, the victim told police.

According to a series of messages obtained by The Advocate, Steele kept pestering the woman for hours after their encounter, planning to come by her apartment later that morning. She responded to his first few messages, then stopped.

"Really enjoyed you so glad we met!!!" says a message she received a little after 4 a.m. that morning. "I'm your secret keeper!"

She responds: "Facts though."

Sometime later, she receives sexually explicit instructions about what she should do while waiting in bed with "panties off."

After not responding to that text, she receives another at 5:46 a.m. that says: "Hey can I come now." Then another around 8 a.m. telling her to "have a good day at work!"

Steele, who remains at large, now faces the following charges: second-degree kidnapping, misdemeanor sexual battery and malfeasance in office.

He was placed on leave from the police department after the woman filed her complaint. She also obtained a temporary restraining order against him, which remains in effect.

Steele has declined to comment on the case because BRPD policy forbids officers from talking publicly to the media, but his attorney issued a statement Tuesday afternoon.

"We believe that Officer Steele is innocent of the alleged crimes, and that anything that happened between him and the accuser was consensual," said attorney Franz Borghardt. "We will confront these allegations in a court of law."

Borghardt said Steele is planning to turn himself in now that the warrant has been issued.

His impending arrest threatens to derail an otherwise promising law enforcement career. Since joining the department six years ago, Steele received widespread recognition for his professional accomplishments, including efforts to bridge the gap between local police and the Black community.

Steele was chosen by BRPD supervisors to receive an officer of the year award in 2018. He attended Southern University on a football scholarship and later earned a masters degree in criminal justice investigations. According to the arrest warrant, he told the victim about being a Southern alum.

In court last week, an attorney representing Steele asked to delay a hearing on the protective order. That will likely become irrelevant after his arrest if the bond conditions forbid contact with the victim.

Steele was absent for the most recent court date, but he attended one last month dressed in a light gray plaid suit, purple tie and matching pocket square. The victim also attended, marking her first time seeing Steele since the night of the traffic stop, according to her attorney.

Once a carefree college kid, she has become more cautious and withdrawn since the incident, giving up some independence and moving back in with her parents, Haley said.

"This has had a profound impact on her," Haley said after the court appearance. "But she was brave enough to put these allegations forward."