Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's deputies are investigating the death of a Roseland man whose body was found outside the charred remains of a burned-down house earlier this week.
The man, identified as 24-year-old James Muse, was not killed in the structure fire on Richardson Road and died of other causes, according to the sheriff's office.
The sheriff's office said firefighters from Amite City's Tangipahoa Parish Fire District #1 responded to reports of the fire on Monday and found Muse's body outside the building. Authorities said the house wasn't occupied when it caught fire.
Deputies are investigating Muse's death as a homicide. Meanwhile, the State Fire Marshal is probing how the fire started, the fire district said in a news release.
Chief Jimmy Travis said Thursday that an autopsy on the victim found near the home has not been performed by the Tangipahoa Parish Coroner's Office, leaving Muse's official cause of death undetermined.
"We've been told they currently don't have a board-certified pathologist to perform that autopsy," Travis said.
Louisiana state law requires a "competent physician" to perform autopsies on bodies of people whose deaths involved a suspected crime.
Travis said a timely autopsy is important for victims' families and for an investigation to proceed on-pace.
"The quicker we get our information, the better prepared our investigators are as they keep gathering evidence," he said.
The Tangipahoa Parish Coroner's Office did not return requests for comment Thursday.
A shortage of forensic pathologists has emerged across the country during the COVID-19 pandemic — a time when rising homicides, drug overdoses and deaths from the virus put a strain on the people tasked performing autopsies.