A Baton Rouge man was arrested Thursday in a June homicide that occurred near City Park, which police believe may have been the culmination of an ongoing dispute between the men, said Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely.

Joshua Johnson, 35, is accused of fatally shooting 31-year-old Johnny Warren on June 18. Warren died after he was shot in the 1400 block of S. 15th Street just before 2 a.m. Another man was also shot in the incident, but survived.

Johnson, of 906 N. 37th St., was booked into Parish Prison on a count of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.