One person was hospitalized in critical condition after a shooting on North 36th Street Saturday night.
Emergency Medical Services spokesman Mike Chustz said emergency crews received a call at approximately 7:15 p.m. saying someone had suffered a gunshot wound in the 1600 block of North 36th Street.
Baton Rouge Police Department spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. said police were on scene as of Saturday night but information on the incident was limited.
