A man accused of texting a threatening message to a patient in a Baton Rouge specialty hospital was arrested Wednesday on a count of terrorizing, arrest records show.
East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputies responded to a call Wednesday from the administrators of Promise Hospital, a long-term acute-care hospital on Mancuso Lane which had gone on lockdown over a patient's concerns about messages her ex-boyfriend had texted her Tuesday night, according to the arrest report.
The patient told detectives the man, Keith Cage, had told her he was going to kill her and "shoot up the hospital until he found her," arrest records said.
Cage also sent the patient a photo of himself in what appeared to be a bullet-proof vest and holding a handgun, arrest records say.
Detectives located Cage and found threatening messages to the victim on his cellphone.
Cage, 29, no address available, was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.