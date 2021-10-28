The last of five teens who escaped juvenile lockup earlier this month was caught in Houston Thursday after two weeks on the run, Baton Rouge police say.

Malik Williams, 18, fled from the Baton Rouge Juvenile Detention Center with several other wards on the night of Oct. 15.

According to an incident report filed into the court record, some of the teenage inmates attacked an officer, stole her keys and locked her in a room inside the facility.

The teens then released Williams from his room and attacked two more guards before their getaway.

While the four other boys were quickly apprehended, Williams remained on the run until Thursday, when police detained him and his girlfriend, Shameka Holloman, 20, in Texas.

A warrant was filed for Holloman's arrest last week after police said they believed she served as getaway driver for Williams.

Police say Holloman traveled from Monroe to Baton Rouge to pick him up, then brought him back to the Monroe area.

Although she denied helping Williams, BRPD investigators say cellphone records showed her driving to Baton Rouge from Monroe and back on the night of the escape.

Williams was jailed on armed robbery counts before the breakout. He now faces counts of aggravated escape from a penal institution, armed robbery, battery of a correctional facility employee and theft of a motor vehicle.

Both Williams and Holloman are awaiting extradition.