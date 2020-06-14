Baton Rouge firefighters responding to a brush fire on Spanish Town Road found the body of a woman whom on Sunday police identified Courtney Lee.
Detectives are investigating the death of Lee, 25, of 2533 Madison Ave., as a homicide, police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. said.
Baton Rouge Fire Department had responded around 3:30 p.m. Saturday to the area of 1000 Spanish Town Road. Evidence at the scene has investigators believing this is a homicide, although the cause of death is unknown at this time, Coppola said.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.